Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,215
Here are the key events on day 1,215 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 23 Jun 2025
Here is how things stand on Monday, June 23:
Fighting
- Russian drone and missile attacks in and around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, overnight have killed at least five people and wounded dozens, according to Ukrainian officials.
- The attacks also sparked fires in residential areas and damaged an entrance to a metro station that serves as a bomb shelter, the officials said.
- Russia launched 352 drones and 16 missiles targeting Ukrainian territory overnight on Monday, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.
- Russia’s air defence units destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones between 10pm local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT) and 6am on Monday (03:00 GMT), the Russian Ministry of Defence said.
- In his nightly address on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Norway would invest $400m in his country’s defence sector.
Diplomacy
- Zelenskyy says he plans to visit the UK on Monday to discuss Ukraine’s defence and additional pressure on Russia. “We will also be negotiating new and powerful steps to increase pressure on Russia for this war and to put an end to the strikes,” he wrote on social media.
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday said that Spain has not committed to increasing annual defence-related spending to at least 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
- It came after news emerged that NATO allies, who are meeting this week in the Netherlands, had agreed to a big increase in their defence spending target to counter what they describe as a growing threat from Russia and allow Europe to take more responsibility for its own security.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged the European Union to take a proposed ban on Russian energy off the agenda due to an expected rise in energy prices following the US’s bombing of Iran on Sunday.
Advertisement
Source: News Agencies