Israel bombs southern Lebanon amid conflict with Iran and assault on Gaza

Israel has carried out near-daily violations of the November ceasefire that ended its 14-month war with Hezbollah.

Israeli air raids have targeted the outskirts of several areas in south Lebanon, including the villages of Zrariyeh, Kfrar Milki and Ansar, according to the country’s National News Agency.

The attacks on Monday appear to have targeted open areas outside of the towns. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Monday’s airstrikes were reportedly more intense than the usual, near-daily, violations — that Israel has carried out — of the November 2024 ceasefire that ended its 14-month war with Hezbollah.

The Israeli military says it struck rocket launchers and an arms depot for Hezbollah, but provided no evidence of that.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned last week that the group may take “appropriate” measures if the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates further. So far, the Iran-allied group has not militarily intervened in the conflict.

Demonstrators gathered for a rally in solidarity with Iran after Friday prayers in Beirut.

Al Jazeera has verified video in on of the locations of the Israeli bombing.

Translation: Scenes from the Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon now.

Earlier this month, launched a series of strikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, sending huge numbers of residents fleeing their homes on the eve of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday after issuing a forced evacuation order an hour earlier.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned at the time that “there will be no calm in Beirut” and “no order or stability in Lebanon” unless Hezbollah is disarmed.

That Israeli attack was the fourth, and heaviest, carried out targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs – a Hezbollah stronghold – since the ceasefire ended hostilities.