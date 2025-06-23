Iran attacks US air base in Qatar: What we know so far

Iran says it has responded to the US attacks on its nuclear facilities by targeting the US military base in Qatar.

Iran has attacked United States forces stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, saying it was retaliating against the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

The attacks on Monday were confirmed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement addressed to the Iranian people.

Consecutive flares, coupled with loud explosions, were seen in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and other parts of the country.

Here’s what to know about the Iranian attacks in Qatar.

Why did Iran launch an attack in Qatar?

The IRGC, in its statement, said it launched a “powerful and devastating missile attack” as part of Operation Annunciation of Victory in response to the “blatant military aggression” by the US on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The IRGC also said its “decisive action” sent a message to the White House and its allies that Iran would, “under no circumstances, leave any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered”.

“US bases and mobile military assets in the region are not points of strength, but rather major vulnerabilities,” the statement warned.

Where did Iran attack and why?

Iran said it targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar because it “serves as the command centre of the US Air Force and is the largest strategic asset of the American terrorist army in West Asia”.

Tehran also noted that the missile strike was conducted away from residential areas in Qatar.

“This action does not pose any threat to the friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

What and where is the Al Udeid Air Base?

Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, housing approximately 10,000 US troops.

The 24-hectare (60-acre) base, located in the desert southwest of Doha, was set up in 1996. It serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command, which directs US military operations in a huge swath of territory stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east.

The base houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force, the US Air Force, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force and other foreign forces.

How did Iran attack, and how did Qatar respond?

A US defence official, quoted by the Reuters news agency, said that “Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran”.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defence systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles targeting the base.

Qatar said it received information that bases in the region are being targeted, including Al Udeid Air Base.

“At 7:30pm (1630 GMT), we received reports that seven missiles were launched from Iran toward Al Udeid Air Base,” Qatari officials said in a briefing later on Monday.

They confirmed that Al Udeid Air Base was evacuated before the attack.

Its Foreign Ministry decried the attack, saying it is a “violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace and the UN charter”, and that Doha reserves the right to respond.

Was there any damage after Iran’s attack?

Qatar’s Defence Ministry confirmed that the incident resulted in no deaths or injuries.

In a later press briefing, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that a total of 19 missiles were fired from Iran. It added that only one of those hit Al Udeid Air Base, but caused no casualties.

“We are proud of the response to today’s attack and no damage was reported,” Qatari officials said.

What’s happening in Qatar as a result of the Iranian attack?

In the hours leading up to the attack, the embassies of the US and the UK in Qatar released statements urging citizens in Qatar to shelter in place until further notice.

However, the advisory was lifted a few hours after the attacks had ceased.

Several British, American and European schools in the country said they would remain closed on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education said all exams set to take place on Tuesday had been rescheduled for Wednesday.

During its briefing, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said the situation in the country was “completely stable” and that all authorities are working in coordination to ensure the safety of the public.

Jabr al-Naimi from Qatar’s Public Security said the safety of citizens, residents, and residents is of the “utmost priority”.

“We will not allow any international or external crisis or conflict to affect our life in Qatar,” he said in a televised press conference.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also said life is going back to “normal” following the attack, and has reiterated its call for warring parties to negotiate.

Why was Qatar’s airspace shut, and when did it reopen?

Qatar shut down its airspace temporarily, saying it was “part of the measures taken to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.”

It was reopened more than five hours later.