News|Conflict

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,214

Here are the key events on day 1,214 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade stands in a trench at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Russia has struck several locations in Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 20 over the past day [File: Efrem Lukatsky/AP]
Published On 22 Jun 2025

Here is how things stand on Sunday, June 22:

 

Fighting

  • Russia has struck several locations, including Chernihiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 20 over the past day, the Kyiv Independent has reported.
  • Ukraine has said it has evidence that Russia is preparing new military operations on European territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on X.
  • Emergency workers have found three bodies under the rubble of a four-storey residential building in Kramatorsk hit by a Russian missile.
  • Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskii has said that Ukraine will continue, and increase, its strikes against military targets deep inside Russia three weeks after a brazen attack on remote Russian airbases.

Politics and diplomacy

  • Zelenskyy’s office has said Kyiv imposed new sanctions on individuals and legal entities doing business in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea.
  • Russia has sent Ukraine at least 20 of its own dead soldiers in recent exchanges with Kyiv due to Moscow’s disorganisation, the Ukrainian president said.
  • Russia has rejected the claims, saying that reports over body substitutions are propaganda, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.
  • “Ukraine has received 6,060 bodies of its servicemen. In return, we have received the remains of 78 Russian soldiers,” the report said.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement