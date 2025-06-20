US judge orders release of Palestine advocate Mahmoud Khalil

A federal judge in the United States has ordered the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who has been detained since March by immigration authorities over his involvement in Palestinian rights protests at Columbia University.

The decision on Friday came from a federal court in New Jersey, where Khalil’s lawyers are challenging his detention. It is separate from the legal push against his deportation that will continue to take place in immigration courts.

It is unclear whether Khalil – who is a legal permanent resident – will be immediately released. He was the first known activist to be detained and have his legal immigration status revoked by the administration of President Donald Trump over involvement in student protests.

His case gained national attention, especially after the authorities denied him the chance to witness the birth of his first born son in April.

More to come…