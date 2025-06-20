Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,212

This is how things stand on Friday, June 20:

At least 14 people were injured when Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, damaging high-rise buildings and railway infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said.

Major-General Christian Freuding, who is in charge of coordinating German military aid to Kyiv, dismissed as “nonsense” repeated warnings by Russian President Vladimir Putin that delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine might make Berlin party to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Hennadiy Shapovalov as commander of Ukraine’s land forces, replacing Mykhailo Drapatyi, who resigned over a deadly attack on a training area carried out by Russia . Drapatyi was reassigned to the post of commander of the joint forces as part of a military shake-up.

Ukraine and Russia exchanged more prisoners of war, officials from both countries said, the latest round of swaps under an agreement struck in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy said Russia’s defence of Iranian authorities amid the Israel-Iran conflict had underscored the need for intensified sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy added that Russia’s deployment of Iranian-designed Shahed drones and North Korean munitions showed that Kyiv’s allies were applying insufficient pressure against Moscow.

Zelenskyy also expressed willingness to meet Putin for talks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the conflict between Israel and Iran had exposed Russian hypocrisy, with Moscow defending Iran’s nuclear programme and condemning strikes against Tehran while “ruthlessly” attacking Ukraine.