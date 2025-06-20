Pro-Palestinian activists break into UK military base

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemns ‘vandalism’ after activists spray red paint into engines of two Voyager planes.

Pro-Palestinian activists have broken into a Royal Air Force base in central England and claimed to have damaged two military aircraft to protest against the UK government’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

The campaign group Palestine Action said two members entered the RAF Brize Norton military base in Oxfordshire, spraying paint into the engines of the Voyager aircraft and attacking them with crowbars.

“Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel U.S./Israeli fighter jets,” the group said in a statement on Friday, posting a video of the incident on X.

“Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

The video showed footage of two people whizzing on electric scooters through the Brize Norton base. One of them then used repurposed fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines.

BREAKING: Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton and damage two military aircrafts. Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zzmFqGKW8N — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) June 20, 2025

The group said the red paint “symbolising Palestinian bloodshed was also sprayed across the runway and a Palestine flag was left on the scene”.

It said the activists were able to exit the military facility undetected and avoid arrest.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “vandalism” as “disgraceful” in a post on X.

The Ministry of Defence and the police were investigating the incident.

“Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain. They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all,” a ministry statement said.

“It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

Earlier this month, pro-Palestine campaigners gathered outside the British Parliament in London to demand a full arms embargo and hard-hitting sanctions on the Israeli government.

The UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) found the UK increased its licences to Israel for military equipment after the government announced a temporary arms suspension in September 2024.

The government also refused to suspend the shipment of components of F-35 fighters, arguing it would cause a “profound impact on international peace and security”.