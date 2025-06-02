UK unveils major military boost in face of rising Russian threat

Investment to pour into nuclear warheads, submarines and munitions to confront the ‘most immediate threat since the Cold War’.

The United Kingdom has announced a major boost to its defence infrastructure to confront a “new era of threats” driven by “growing Russian aggression”.

The package, unveiled on Monday, includes huge investments in a nuclear warhead programme, a fleet of attack submarines and munitions factories and is part of a Strategic Defence Review that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said will shift the country to “war-fighting readiness”.

“The threat we now face is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War,” Starmer said as he delivered the review in Glasgow.

“We face war in Europe, new nuclear risks, daily cyberattacks, growing Russian aggression in our waters, menacing our skies,” he added.

‘The front line is here’

The defence review, the UK’s first since 2021, was led by former NATO Secretary-General George Robertson.

Starmer said it would bring “fundamental changes” to the armed forces, including “moving to war-fighting readiness”, recentring a “NATO first” defence posture and accelerating innovation.

“Every part of society, every citizen of this country, has a role to play because we have to recognise that things have changed in the world of today,” he said. “The front line, if you like, is here.”

The UK has been racing to rearm in the face of what it sees as a growing threat from Russia. Fears that the United States has become a less reliable ally under President Donald Trump and will downsize its military presence in Europe as Trump demands NATO states raise their defence spending are other significant factors.

Starmer’s government pledged in February to lift defence spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2027, which would mark the “largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War”.

The government has said it will cut overseas aid to help fund the spending.

New munitions factories, attack submarines

Based on the recommendations in the review, the government said on Sunday that it would boost stockpiles and weapons production capacity, which could be scaled up if needed.

A total of 1.5 billion pounds ($2bn) will be dedicated to building “at least six munitions and energetics factories” with plans to produce 7,000 long-range weapons. As a result, total UK munitions spending is expected to hit 6 billion pounds ($8.1bn) over the current parliamentary term, which ends in 2029.

There are also plans to build up to 12 new attack submarines as part of the AUKUS military alliance with Australia and the US.

The Ministry of Defence also said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($20.3bn) in its nuclear warhead programme. Last week, it pledged 1 billion pounds ($1.3bn) for the creation of a “cyber command” to help on the battlefield.

The review described Russia as an “immediate and pressing” threat while calling China a “sophisticated and persistent challenge”.