Thai government in crisis amid fallout from PM’s leaked phone call

Backlash over Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s leaked call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen threatens to topple her government.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government has been rocked after a major coalition partner quit amid mounting public anger over a leaked phone call she had with a former Cambodian leader.

Paetongtarn faced growing calls to resign on Thursday as the kingdom was racked by renewed political instability, with fears that an ongoing border dispute with Cambodia could trigger military clashes.

The crisis engulfing Paetongtarn’s government comes after audio was leaked of a phone call she held with Cambodia’s ex-leader Hun Sen, who still wields considerable influence in his country, discussing a border dispute between the countries in which a Cambodian soldier was killed in a clash in May.

During the June 15 call, Paetongtarn pressed Hun Sen for a peaceful resolution to the dispute, calling him “uncle” and urging him not to listen to “the other side” in Thailand, including an outspoken Thai army general who she said “just wants to look cool”.

Paetongtarn, the scion of a political dynasty who had never held office before she became prime minister in August 2024, made a public apology at a press conference on Thursday, flanked by high-ranking military officials.

“My intention was to help stabilise the situation and I never expected the conversation to be leaked,” she said, the AFP news agency reported.

“Moving forward, I will be more cautious with my negotiating approach.”

Paetongtarn had previously said her comments were a negotiation tactic to try to ensure peace between the countries, and that she had no issue with the military. She would no longer hold private talks with Hun Sen as she could not trust him, she said.

Advertisement

Coalition partner quits

The leak has caused a strong backlash against the 38-year-old prime minister – the daughter and niece, respectively, of former leaders Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra – just 10 months into her premiership.

Late Wednesday, the conservative Bhumjaithai party – her Pheu Thai party’s biggest partner – pulled out of the coalition, saying Paetongtarn’s conduct had wounded the country and the army’s dignity.

The loss of Bhumjaithai’s 69 MPs leaves Paetongtarn’s coalition with a slim majority in the 495-member parliament, raising the prospects of a snap election just over two years since the last one.

Other coalition parties will hold meetings on Thursday to discuss their next steps, with their defection from the coalition likely to spell the end of Paetongtarn’s government.

The main opposition People’s Party, a successor to the Move Forward Party that won most seats in a 2023 vote but was disbanded last year by a court, said new elections were needed.

“The situation yesterday on the leaked phone call is the last straw for Prime Minister Paetongtarn in harming public trust in her,” People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said.

“I want the prime minister to dissolve parliament. I think the people want a government that can solve problems for the people, a legitimate government that comes from a democratic process.”

Hundreds of antigovernment protesters demonstrated outside Government House on Thursday, demanding Paetongtarn quit, the AFP news agency reported.

Army ‘affirms commitment’ to democracy

Paetongtarn’s perceived slight on a general is a sensitive issue in a country where the army has played an influential role in politics. There have been a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy rule in 1932.

The military said in a statement that army chief General Pana Claewplodtook “affirms commitment to democratic principles and national sovereignty protection”, AFP reported.

“The Chief of Army emphasised that the paramount imperative is for ‘Thai people to stand united’ in collectively defending national sovereignty,” the statement said.

The crisis engulfing Paetongtarn has prompted fears that another coup could eventuate, AFP reported. Both Thaksin and Yingluck were removed from power by the military.

During Thursday’s press conference, Paetongtarn appealed for national unity and affirmed her support for the military.

Advertisement

“We don’t have time for infighting. We have to protect our sovereignty. The government is ready to support the military in all ways,” she said.

Cambodian ambassador summoned

The leak has further inflamed tensions between Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia, amid the simmering territorial dispute. On Thursday, Thailand summoned the Cambodian ambassador and handed them a protest letter, saying the disclosure of a private conversation was unacceptable.

“It is a breach of diplomatic etiquette, a serious violation of trust, and undermines conduct between two neighbouring countries,” Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said.

Hun Sen, who stood down as prime minister in 2023 as the longest-serving head of government in Cambodia’s history, posted the full 17-minute phone call on his Facebook page, after a shorter version was leaked Wednesday.

The former prime minister – whose son Hun Manet is Cambodia’s current leader – said he had recorded the conversation “to avoid any misunderstanding or misrepresentation in official matters.”

He said that he had initially shared the recording with at least 80 people, and that it had possibly been leaked to the public by someone who “disapproved of the Thai Prime Minister”.

Cambodia and Thailand have a long history of disputes along their mutual border. Tensions flared again after the two countries exchanged fire in May in an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.