Mapping Iran’s most significant strikes on Israel

Using open-source intelligence and visual evidence, Al Jazeera’s Sanad unit has mapped key Iranian strikes on Israel from Saturday to Monday.

Sirens have continued to sound in cities across Israel as Iranian missiles strike for a sixth consecutive day in response to Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear, military and other sites since Friday.

On Wednesday morning, an Iranian missile sparked a fire in central Israel that appeared to have engulfed several cars. Iran’s Fars News Agency says one of the targets was the Meron airbase, which is in northern Israel.

Israeli attacks across Iran have killed at least 240 people since Friday while Iranian attacks have killed at least 24 people in Israel.

Military censorship during war

Israeli media have reported on some strikes across the country that have resulted in varying levels of damage and casualties. However, due to military censorship enforced during wartime, reports on attacks involving sensitive or strategic targets are often restricted or withheld from the public.

Using open source intelligence, including publicly circulated images and videos on social media, Israeli media platforms as well as visual identification of destroyed locations in Israeli cities, Al Jazeera’s fact-checking unit, Sanad, has mapped some of the most significant Iranian attacks on Israel from Saturday to Monday.

These sites are shown on the map below:

Sensitive locations targeted

On Saturday, missiles landed just 300 metres (984ft) from the Israeli Ministry of Defence headquarters (the Kirya) in Tel Aviv.

This location, often called “Israel’s Pentagon”, is one of the most sensitive and heavily fortified government complexes in Israel, housing key military and intelligence offices.

Another strike hit the Weizmann Institute of Science, one of Israel’s leading research centres, located in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv. The institute is reported to have collaborated with the Israeli military, making it a significant target.

Tel Aviv metropolitan area

Several areas across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area have also come under fire.

In Ramat Gan, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv, missiles struck several towers and residential complexes, causing significant damage and forcing evacuations. Local authorities reported that nine buildings were destroyed.

The nearby city of Petah Tikva, to the east, was also hit by missile strikes that damaged both residential and commercial areas while in Bnei Brak, a religious school was destroyed.

South of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam experienced the highest levels of destruction and casualties in Israel with nine confirmed deaths and about 200 people injured, according to emergency services. In Rishon LeZion, multiple homes were destroyed, adding to the widespread damage across the region.

Haifa refinery

In northern Israel, Iranian missiles struck Haifa’s Bazan petrochemical complex, the country’s largest oil refinery, forcing a shutdown of operations.

Haifa suffered a second missile strike, which hit several residential buildings in the Neve Sha’anan neighbourhood.

Tamra

In Tamra, a predominantly Palestinian town of 35,000 people in northern Israel, an Iranian missile killed four women from the same family. Like many Palestinian towns in Israel, Tamra lacks adequate bomb shelters.