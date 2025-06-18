Hurricane Erick approaches Pacific coast, threatens Mexico with flooding

Erick is expected to rapidly intensify and reach major hurricane strength as it approaches Mexico’s coast.

Hurricane Erick is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and possible mudslides to southern coastal Mexico, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said, causing potential “life-threatening flooding and mudslides.”

Initially a tropical storm, Erick grew into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, packing maximum sustained winds of 120km/h (75 mph), the meteorological centre said. It was located 255km (158 miles) from the town of Puerto Angel in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

“Rapid strengthening is expected today, and Erick may reach major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of southern Mexico Thursday,” the NHC said.

Forecasts predicted rainfall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, as well as less heavy rains for the states of Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the population to be alert.

The storm’s projected path would take its centre near the renowned resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that killed at least 52 people, and left a trail of destruction, after the storm severely damaged almost all of the resort’s hotels.

John, a Category 3 storm that hit in September last year, caused about 15 deaths.