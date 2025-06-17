Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in Gaza in deadliest day at aid sites

The violence in Khan Younis adds to a wave of attacks that have killed hundreds of desperate people seeking food.

Palestinians in Gaza either die of hunger or risk their lives for a bag of flour

Israeli troops have killed more than 70 Palestinians and wounded hundreds as they sought aid in Gaza, firing at them with tank shells, machine guns and from drones, with at least 89 killed in attacks across the besieged enclave.

The soldiers fired at the desperate crowds of aid seekers on Tuesday morning as they gathered along the main eastern road in the southern city of Khan Younis. It was the latest in a sustained wave of carnage since the Israel- and United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) launched operations to distribute food in the territory three weeks ago.

The death toll is expected to rise as many of the injured are in a critical condition, according to medics at Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were being treated.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal added that more than 200 people were injured although reports concerning the number of casualties varied.

“Israeli drones fired at the citizens. Some minutes later, Israeli tanks fired several shells at the citizens, which led to a large number of martyrs and wounded,” the spokesman said, noting that the crowd had assembled in the hope of receiving flour.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Gaza City, said Israeli tanks, heavy machine guns, and drone strikes were “raining down” on crowds, according to eye witnesses.

The death toll of more than 70 people made Tuesday the deadliest day around the GHF sites so far. Previously, that grim record was set on Monday, when 38 people were killed, mostly in the Rafah area south of Khan Younis.

Advertisement

Reports indicated more than 300 people have been killed and more than 2,000 wounded while trying to collect aid from the GHF.

‘Shredded to pieces’

Survivors described horrific scenes.

“Dozens of civilians, including children, were killed, and no one could help or save lives,” survivor Saeed Abu Liba, 38, told Al Jazeera.

Yousef Nofal, who called the event a “massacre”, said he saw many people lying motionless and bleeding on the ground. The soldiers continued to fire on people as they fled, he said.

“I survived by a miracle,” said Mohammed Abu Qeshfa, who mentioned both heavy gunfire and tank shelling.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, quoted medical sources at Nasser Hospital as saying many victims were “unidentifiable” because they had been “shredded to pieces” in the attack.

The GHF began distributing a trickle of food aid in Gaza at the end of May after Israel partially lifted a nearly three-month total blockade on food, medicines and other essential items, leading to fears of famine for the population of 2.3 million. No other aid has been allowed in by Israel, which in effect has kept the punishing blockade in place.

The United Nations and major humanitarian groups have refused to cooperate with the GHF, citing concerns that it prioritises Israeli military objectives over humanitarian needs and bypasses organisations with decades of experience in providing food and medicine at hundreds of locations to the entire population of Gaza.

After previous shootings, which have been a near-daily occurrence since the aid centres opened, the military has claimed its soldiers had fired warning shots at what it called suspects approaching their positions although it did not say whether those shots struck anyone.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has hit out at Israel over the killings of Palestinians near the aid delivery points.

“I urge immediate, impartial investigations into deadly attacks on desperate civilians to reach food distribution centres,” he said on Monday.