Explosion at fireworks factory in China kills 9, state media says

Another 26 are injured in blast near the city of Changde, Hunan Province, Xinhua News Agency says.

An explosion at a fireworks factory in southern China has killed nine people and injured 26 others, state media has reported.

The blast occurred at Shanzhou Fireworks Co, located near the city of Changde, Hunan Province, shortly before 8:30am on Monday, state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Tuesday.

During rescue efforts, 28 water tankers and two drainage vehicles were dispatched to the scene, Xinhua said.

Firefighters at the site of the blast reported “secondary hazards” and the risk of further explosions, adding to the difficulty of rescue efforts, according to the state news outlet.

“During more than 20 hours of uninterrupted and ongoing rescue work, firefighters used remote-controlled water cannons to extinguish flames at the site to prevent rescue personnel from approaching closely and reduce risks of secondary hazards,” Xinhua said.

The Hunan provincial government has established an inquiry panel to determine the cause of the explosion and “pursue accountability according to the law,” according to the report.

The incident is the latest industrial accident to draw attention to workplace safety standards in China.

Last month, at least five people were killed and 19 others injured in a chemical plant explosion in Weifang, Shandong province.

In April, at least 22 people were killed when a fire broke out at a restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang.