Suspect in attacks on Minnesota lawmakers captured

The suspect in the assassination of one lawmaker and the attempted assassination of another in the US state of Minnesota has been captured.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested on Sunday following a two-day manhunt in the Midwestern state, law enforcement officials said.

“The face of evil. After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody,” Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post accompanied by a photo of Boelter.

“Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer.”

Boelter is alleged to have shot two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses in a politically motivated attack on Saturday morning.

Melissa Hortman, a state representative, and her husband, Mark, were killed in the attack, while state Senator John A Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured.

More to follow…