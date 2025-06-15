Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,207
Here are the key events on day 1,207 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here’s where things stand on Sunday, June 15:
Fighting
- Ukraine destroyed three Russian air defence systems in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia region, Kyiv’s military intelligence said in a post on Telegram on Saturday.
- In his nightly address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces recaptured Andriivka village in the northeastern Sumy region as part of a drive to expel Russian troops from the area.
Diplomacy
- Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Saturday that Moscow is ready to hold another round of peace negotiations with Kyiv after June 22, when the warring sides complete exchanging prisoners and soldiers’ bodies.
- Zelenskyy is set to attend the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Canada that begins Sunday. He is expected to meet Trump on the sidelines of the summit on June 17.
- Discussing sanctions against Russia and achieving a ceasefire is expected to be a part of the G7 agenda. A joint statement of G7 foreign ministers following an earlier meeting in Quebec in mid-March said they “discussed imposing further costs on Russia” if Moscow did not agree to a ceasefire.
- Finland accused senior officers of the Eagle S, a Russia-linked vessel that damaged undersea cables last year between Finland and Estonia, of criminal offences related to the wreckage. The European Union’s executive commission has described Eagle S as part of Russia’s shadow fleet of fuel tankers – vessels with obscure ownership, acquired to evade Western sanctions amid the war in Ukraine.
- Germany is eager to increase defence spending in the EU’s next budget, the Financial Times reported. Berlin’s move came in response to Russia’s threats to Europe and Trump’s call to the continent to do more for its own security, the report said.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies