Russia returns bodies of 1,200 more Ukrainians as part of POW swap

The exchange stems from the Istanbul talks deal, but Russia claims Ukraine is not upholding its part of the agreement.

Ukraine-Russia swap sees POWs freed, but families still wait for news of those unaccounted for

Russia has returned the bodies of 1,200 more Ukrainians killed in the war, according to Ukrainian authorities, bringing the total number of bodies repatriated to over 4,800, while the push for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict now in its fourth year remain elusive.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners, the Ukrainian government body that oversees affairs regarding prisoners of war (POW), announced the news on Telegram, saying the handover was part of an agreement struck in talks in Istanbul earlier this month.

“I am grateful to everyone involved in this humanitarian mission,” said Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. “Ahead is an important and responsible stage of identification. This is a complex and delicate work that will give each family the opportunity to receive answers.”

In a series of exchanges this week, Ukraine has repatriated more than 4,800 bodies returned by Russia, in accordance with the Istanbul agreement, Ukrainian officials said. This marks one of the largest returns of war dead since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia says Ukraine ‘hasn’t reciprocated’

Russian state media confirmed the latest handover of 1,200 Ukrainians, but said Moscow had not received a single Russian corpse in return.

“Russia says Ukraine hasn’t stuck to its side [of the deal], that it hasn’t reciprocated” reported Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig from Kyiv.

Ukraine has yet to comment.

As per their agreement in Istanbul, Kyiv and Moscow are to each hand over as many as 6,000 bodies and to exchange sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war and those aged under 25.

But Russia has so far reported only receiving a total of 27 Russian servicemen.

The latest handover of Ukrainians came as Russia claimed to seize the village of Malynivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region and also appeared to close in on the northeastern Sumy region.

“Russian forces are roughly 18-20kms (11.2-12.4 miles) away from the capital of the Sumy region, which has been under constant drone and missile attack,” said Baig.