How US politicians responded to Israel’s attacks on Iran

Republican hawks defend Israel as Democrats split between criticising and expressing support for the US ally.

Washington, DC – Less than three hours before Israel launched its first wave of strikes against Iran, United States President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States was committed to further diplomacy with Tehran.

The Israeli attacks early on Friday have put those negotiations in jeopardy and raised the risk of an all-out conflict in the Middle East that may involve the US.

Israel’s strikes came as polar opposites on the right and left ideological spectrum of US politics have urged Trump to resist being dragged by Israel into a war with Iran.

But support for Israel in the US political establishment remains formidable despite the cracks that have been showing in recent years, both in public opinion and among politicians.

So as the bombs fell on Tehran and other Iranian cities, many American politicians rushed to send “prayers” for Israel, while others expressed concern – if not outright rejection – over the escalation.

Here’s how US politicians responded to the events.

Trump administration says US ‘not involved’

The Trump administration was quick to distance itself from Israel’s attacks, while also warning Iran not to retaliate against US interests in the region.

Advertisement

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defence. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” Rubio said.

Trump later reiterated Rubio’s message, telling Fox News that the US is “hoping to get back to the negotiating table” with Iran.

But it is highly unlikely that diplomacy between Washington and Tehran will continue – at least in the near future.

Early reports from Iran indicate that Tehran will not attend the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the US that are scheduled to take place in Oman on Sunday.

Republicans pray for Israel

Numerous members of Trump’s Republican Party in Congress were quick to voice support for Israel, with many calling for prayers for the US allies, although it was Israel that initiated the attack on Iran.

At least three lawmakers – Katie Britt, Rick Scott and Gary Palmer – used the exact words “Please join me in praying for Israel” in their statements.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also showed unflinching support for Israel.

“Israel IS right – and has a right – to defend itself!” Johnson wrote in a social media post featuring the Israeli flag.

Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s defence of Israel was slightly less effusive, as he focused his statement on US interests.

“The United States Senate stands ready to work with President Trump and with our allies in Israel to restore peace in the region and, first and foremost, to defend the American people from Iranian aggression, especially our troops and civilians serving overseas,” Thune wrote in a social media post.

“Iran should heavily consider the consequences before considering any action against Americans in the region.”

Please join me in praying for Israel. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) June 13, 2025

Hawkish Republican Senator Lindsey Graham – a Trump ally – was among the first lawmakers to comment on the strikes.

“Game on. Pray for Israel,” he wrote in a social media post.

Despite assertions by some critics that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the bombing of Iran to sabotage Trump’s diplomacy with Tehran, most of the US president’s political party has come out in favour of the strikes.

Progressive Democrats slam Israel

Several Democrats criticised the strikes outright, stressing that war with Iran would not serve US interests.

Senator Chris Murphy said the Israeli strikes are “clearly intended to scuttle” the Trump administration’s diplomacy with Iran.

“This is a disaster of Trump and Netanyahu’s own making, and now the region risks spiralling toward a new, deadly conflict,” Murphy said in a statement.

“A war between Israel and Iran may be good for Netanyahu’s domestic politics, but it will likely be disastrous for both the security of Israel, the United States, and the rest of the region.”

Advertisement

He added that the US has “no obligation” to follow Israel into a war with Iran.

Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also called on Trump to push for de-escalation.

“Israel’s alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence,” Reed said in a statement.

“I urge both nations to show immediate restraint, and I call on President Trump and our international partners to press for diplomatic de-escalation before this crisis spirals further out of control.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro noted that US officials were set to hold talks with Iran on Sunday.

“This attack by Netanyahu is pure sabotage,” Castro said in a social media post.

“What does ‘America First’ even mean if Trump allows Netanyahu to drag the country into a war Americans don’t want?”

Hawkish Democrats back Israel

The Israeli strikes have also highlighted the split within the Democratic Party on Israel, as some lawmakers voiced unreserved backing for the US ally despite criticism by their colleagues.

Congressman Ritchie Torress claimed that Israel – which has its own undeclared nuclear arsenal and is accused by UN experts and major rights groups of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza – is “defending itself”.

Senator John Fetterman rejoiced in the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami.

He wrote, “thank u, next” in response to the news.

thank u, next https://t.co/pKBZl12fHy — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 13, 2025

Advertisement

Although US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said earlier this year that Washington “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon”, several lawmakers portrayed the Israeli attacks as an effort to stop Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb.

“America and the World will never be safe with a nuclear-capable Iran which would bring an existential threat to Israel and constant instability to the region,” Congressman George Latimer said.

“I support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he added.