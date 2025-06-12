IAEA resolution passes with 19 votes in favour , three against and 11 abstentions, diplomatic sources say.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors has approved a resolution declaring Iran is not complying with its commitment to international nuclear safeguards, diplomatic sources told Al Jazeera.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors resolution passed on Thursday with 19 votes in favour, three against and 11 abstentions.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Vienna, described passage of the resolution as a “significant diplomatic development”, noting that it was the first time in almost 20 years that the IAEA had accused Iran of breaching its non-proliferation obligations.

Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi, reporting from Tehran, said that Iran will likely have a “tough response” to the IAEA resolution, adding that the upcoming talks between the US and Iran on Sunday would be “highly-influenced” by the vote in Vienna.

More details soon.