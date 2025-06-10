Ten dead in mass shooting in Austria’s Graz: Report

A shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz has killed ten people, including the suspected attacker, according to the Austrian Press Agency.

Among those killed at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse school are at least seven students, said Graz mayor Elke Kahr, describing the attack as a “terrible tragedy”.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least 10 others are injured.

Mario Kunasek, governor of the Austrian state of Styria that includes Graz, expressed condolences to the victims.

“As a father, I am deeply saddened by this insane act, which has caused so much harm and incredible suffering,” said Kunasek in comments carried by Kronen Zeitung. “My thoughts are with the innocent victims, families and teachers.”

‘No further danger’

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the school after shots were reported and secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected,” the police said, adding that students had been evacuated and were receiving support from a crisis intervention team along with their parents.

The police are working on the assumption that there is a sole suspect, whom Austrian media reported is a former student of the school.

Kronen Zeitung reported shots were first heard at about 10am (08:00 GMT) and the attack took place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst mass shootings.

Graz, Austria’s second most populous city, is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 people.