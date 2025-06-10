Several people killed in school shooting in Austria’s Graz

At least eight people are reported to have been killed in one of the country’s worst mass shootings.

Several people have been killed in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to media reports.

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse school after shots were reported.

They reported that they had secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected,” the police said in a post on X.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior said there were several fatalities but did not specify the number. Austrian media suggested at least eight people were killed.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that shots were first heard in the school about 10am (08:00 GMT) and the attack took place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst mass shootings.

Graz, Austria’s second most populous city, is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 people.

More to come …