News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,202

These are the key events on day 1,202 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A team of quad mounted soldiers from the Ukrainian 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade rest during a training exercise at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine on June 6, 2025 [Florent Vergnes/AFP]
Published On 10 Jun 2025

Here’s where things stand on Tuesday, June 10:

Fighting

  • Russia launched large drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa on Tuesday morning, regional authorities said.
  • Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said that several districts of the capital were being attacked simultaneously, resulting in damage to buildings and fires.
  • Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that a “massive” drone attack struck an emergency medical building, a maternity ward and residential buildings. Kiper said that a 59-year-old man was killed and four others injured in the attack on residential buildings, but there were no casualties at the maternity ward.
  • Russian air defence systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones over a two-hour period on Monday, Russian media outlets reported.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces “continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defence” in Ukraine’s east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and taken control of more territory.
Diplomacy

  • Russia and Ukraine on Monday carried out an exchange of prisoners of war aged under 25. The exchange followed talks between the sides earlier this month in Istanbul.

Transportation

  • Russia’s civil aviation authority said early on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended flights at all four major airports serving Moscow in response to Ukrainian drone attacks.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

