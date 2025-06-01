Multiple people wounded in attack in US city of Boulder, Colorado

Police say man arrested following calls to police about someone ‘setting people on fire’.

Police in the United States have arrested a male suspect after several people were wounded at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, in an incident the FBI described as a “targeted terror attack”.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn, however, told reporters on Sunday evening that it was too early to discuss a motive.

He said witnesses were being interviewed.

“It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on,” he said.

Redfearn said the suspect was taken into custody following calls to the police dispatch about someone with a weapon who was “setting people on fire”.

The police chief said he was not in a position to identify the suspect yet, noting that he had been taken to the hospital. He said “multiple” people had been wounded, “with injuries consistent with burns”.

He added that the injuries ranged from serious to minor.

“This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street and this act was unacceptable,” Redfearn added. “I ask that you join me in thinking about the victims, the families of those victims, and everyone involved in this tragedy.”

The Boulder attack occurred in the vicinity of a walk to remember the Israeli captives who remain in Gaza.

Local media cited eyewitnesses describing a man throwing something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at the group of people taking part in the walk.

FBI Director Kash Patel, in a statement, described the incident as a “targeted terror attack” and said agents were on the scene.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement that he was “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable”.

Boulder’s Jewish community also condemned the attack.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza,” members of the community said in a joint statement.