Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,170
These are the key events on day 1,170 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 9 May 2025
Here is where things stand on Friday, May 9:
Fighting
- Ukraine says Russia violated its own three-day ceasefire, which was called by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to coincide with celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the ceasefire as a “farce”.
- “Russian forces continue to attack across the entire front line,” Sybiha wrote on his X account. “From midnight to midday, Russia committed 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing,” he said.
- The Ukrainian military reported 154 clashes, 15 air strikes, and one missile attack in the first 24 hours of Russia’s ceasefire.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Ukraine carried out 488 attacks on Russian targets and tried to cross the border into Kursk two separate times.
Politics and diplomacy
- US President Donald Trump again pushed Russia for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in a post on Truth Social. Trump’s post followed a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- It appears the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy has improved since a disastrous meeting earlier this year. Zelenskyy described his call with the United States president as “good”.
- Ukrainian legislators voted unanimously to ratify a minerals deal with the US in the hope of securing military assistance to deter future Russian aggression.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin met in Moscow this week, where the two leaders said the war in Ukraine could only be solved by addressing its “root causes” or Ukraine’s desire to join NATO.
- Moscow believes the White House is beginning to understand Russia’s position on the war in Ukraine, according to a longtime Russian diplomat. Yuri Ushakov, the former ambassador to Washington, told Russian media that it was “clear… that there is an understanding of what we are trying to achieve as a result of this situation”.
Economy
- The United Kingdom will sanction up to 100 oil tankers that are suspected members of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, which has been used to evade international sanctions.
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK will “do everything in our power to destroy [Russia’s] shadow fleet operation”. Starmer said it was necessary to “starve” the Russian “war machine of oil revenues and protect the subsea infrastructure that we rely on for our everyday lives”.
