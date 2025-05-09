Israel intercepts missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis

The incident comes days after Oman said it mediated a ceasefire deal between the US and the Houthi group.

Air raid sirens were heard in Israel as a missile was launched towards the territory by Yemen’s Houthis, who say they are retaliating against Israeli sites in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s military said it intercepted the projectile on Friday using its air defence systems.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the missile attack, according to a military statement.

The incident came days after Oman said it mediated a ceasefire deal between the United States and the Houthis, with the Yemeni group saying the agreement did not include Israel.

Houthi rebels fired a “hypersonic ballistic missile” towards Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, while also claiming a drone attack “targeting a vital Israeli enemy target” in the same area, according to the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree.

Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were sounded in several areas across central Israel, with people receiving early warning mobile messages about the missile attack.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would respond forcefully in Yemen and “wherever necessary”, describing the Houthi missiles as “Iranian”.

‘Going to strike back’

“The Israeli defence minister has released some comments saying that Israel is going to strike back with full force,” said Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Amman, Jordan. “But these comments aren’t really surprising because we’ve heard them from Israel Katz previously when the Houthis had launched any sort of ballistic missile towards Israel.”

However, “this time it’s a little bit different because earlier in the week one of those missiles actually made impact … at quite a strategic location at the main airport inside of central Israel,” Salhut said.

Friday’s missile sent thousands of people “running towards shelters and safe rooms”, she added.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his country would stop bombing Yemen as the Houthis had agreed to stop their attacks on US ships in the Red Sea.

But the Houthis have continued to fire missiles and drones towards Israel, most of which the Israeli military says it has intercepted, without casualties or serious damage occurring.

The Houthis have attacked numerous vessels in the Red Sea linked to Israel and its allies in what they state is an act of solidarity with Palestine.

According to Israeli media, the Houthi group has launched 28 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones at Israel since March 18, when Israel resumed its genocidal war on Gaza.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on the enclave since October 2023, killing more than 50,000 Palestinians, after a Hamas-led attack into southern Israel that month.