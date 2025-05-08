Ukraine accuses Russia of launching bombs after Putin’s 3-day truce begins

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy has not committed to abide by the measure, standing by his offer of a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukraine has accused Russia of bombing the Sumy region after the latter’s unilaterally declared three-day ceasefire started.

Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday that Russian aircraft launched guided bombs on the Sumy region of northern Ukraine three times after midnight local time (21:00 GMT), when Vladimir Putin’s May 8-10 ceasefire entered into force.

The Kremlin has claimed the brief ceasefire – coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II – will “test” Kyiv’s readiness for peace but Ukraine has slammed it as a farce.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has not committed to abide by the truce, insisted on Wednesday that his country stood by its offer to observe a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia.

“We are not withdrawing this proposal, which could give diplomacy a chance,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. Russia, he said, had made no response to the 30-day offer except for new strikes.

The United States, which has placed both countries under pressure to make peace, proposed the 30-day ceasefire in March, but Moscow said the measure could only be introduced after mechanisms to enforce and uphold it are put in place, later proposing the three-day truce as a “humanitarian” gesture.

Military parade

Apart from the two launches of guided bombs, there were no reports in Ukraine of any Russian long-range drones or missiles being launched on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine’s air force said early on Thursday.

The Kremlin has said Russian forces will honour Putin’s order for the duration of the holiday, but will respond “immediately” if Ukraine launches any fire.

As part of the anniversary events, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in Moscow and will review a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.

Hours before Putin’s order was scheduled to enter force, Moscow and Kyiv staged aerial attacks, prompting airport closures in Russia and killing at least two people in Ukraine.

In Wednesday’s video address, Zelenskyy also appeared to acknowledge Ukraine’s targeting of Russian sites as the World War II commemorations approached.

“It is absolutely fair that Russian skies, the skies of the aggressor, are also not calm today, in a mirror-like way,” he said.