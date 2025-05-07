Mali’s military government suspends political parties’ activities

Decree signed by General Assimi Goita days after rare protest suspends activities ‘until further notice’, citing ‘reasons of public order’.

Mali’s military government has suspended the activities of political parties “until further notice”, days after a rare pro-democracy rally.



The decree signed on Wednesday by the transitional president, General Assimi Goita, cited “reasons of public order” and covered all “associations of a political character”, according to state media.

It was issued a week after authorities announced the repeal of a law governing the operation of political parties – a decision interpreted by legal experts as a step towards their dissolution.

In response, a coalition of dozens of parties formed to “demand the effective end of the political-military transition no later than December 31” as well as a return to constitutional order.

On Saturday, the new coalition mobilised several hundred people to protest in the capital, Bamako, against the military government’s move. Another protest had been expected later this week.

Cheick Oumar Doumbia, one of the leaders of the weekend demonstration, said he was “not surprised” by the decree.

“I expected this because this is their way of preventing us from carrying out our activities, but we will continue to defend democracy in Mali,” he told The Associated Press news agency. “We are a people committed to democracy.”

Goita seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.

In 2024, the authorities had already suspended the activities of political parties for three months.