Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,167
These are the key events on day 1,167 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 6 May 2025
Here is where things stand on Tuesday, May 6:
Fighting
- Russian attacks on the Donetsk and Sumy regions of eastern Ukraine killed at least three people on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said.
- A Ukrainian drone attack on a car in Russia’s Kursk region killed two women, Governor Alexander Khinstein said in a post on Telegram.
He said a 53-year-old man was also killed when an explosive device was dropped onto his car.
- Russian forces destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed as the capital was targeted for a second night in a row, prompting the closure of all airports for several hours. There were no reports of casualties.
- Russian forces also destroyed at least 18 drones in the southwestern Voronezh region and 10 drones over the southern Pena region, regional authorities said.
- Ukrainian forces attacked a power substation in Russia’s Kursk, the region’s governor said.
- Russian state television war correspondent Alexander Sladkov and a number of Russian war bloggers reported a new Ukrainian land-based incursion into Kursk backed by armoured vehicles. Kyiv did not comment on the reported advance.
Politics and diplomacy
- The European Union is set to publish a “roadmap” on Tuesday on how to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.
- Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country would continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Scholz “reaffirmed Germany’s continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine”, spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.
- Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, will take office on Tuesday with a long to-do list that includes maintaining support for Kyiv. He said last month that there should be no doubt that Germany would stand with Ukraine “without any ifs or buts”.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies