Sole survivor of deadly mushroom lunch testifies at Australian murder trial

Erin Patterson, 50, is on trial for allegedly murdering three people with poisonous mushroom-laced beef wellingtons.

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her former in-laws with poisonous mushroom-laced beef wellingtons refused offers of help serving the dish, the sole survivor of the deadly lunch has told a court.

Erin Patterson, 50, is on trial for the alleged murder of her estranged husband’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt, Heather Wilkinson, in a case that has captivated Australia and generated headlines worldwide.

Patterson is also charged with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband and the only surviving guest of the lunch served at Patterson’s home in Victoria on July 29, 2023.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with her lawyers arguing that she panicked after unintentionally serving the toxic mushrooms to her relatives in a “terrible accident”.

Speaking on day six of the trial, Ian Wilkinson said Patterson had appeared “reluctant” for her guests to go into the pantry.

“Both Heather and Gail were offering to help plate up the food,” Wilkinson told the jury at the Latrobe Valley Law Courts in Morwell, about 150km (93 miles) southeast of Melbourne.

“The offer was rejected and Erin plated.”

Wilkinson said he and his wife experienced vomiting and diarrhoea that night but had dismissed the symptoms as gastroenteritis.

The 71-year-old church pastor described Patterson as an acquaintance and said their relationship had been “friendly” and “amicable”, though lacking “depth”.

“She just seemed like an ordinary person,” he said.

The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.