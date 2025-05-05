Storm kills 10 in China as tourist boats capsize

Noting string of fatal incidents, President Xi Jinping calls for stronger safety measures for tourism and public events.

A sudden storm in southwestern China’s Guizhou province has capsized four boats, killing 10 people and injuring 70.

More than 80 people fell into the water, state media reported on Monday, when the rain and hailstorm struck the vessels on a stretch of the Wu River near Qianxi City on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue operations ran overnight. Initial reports said nine people had died, with one person missing. However, rescue personnel discovered the missing person, who “showed no signs of life”, around noon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In one video shared by state media, a man could be seen performing CPR on a person, while one of the vessels drifted upside-down.

Initial reports suggested two tourist vessels had capsized. However, CCTV later confirmed that four boats were involved – two of which were not carrying passengers at the time – in the incident, which occurred on the upper reaches of the waterway, which is a tributary of the Yangtze River, China’s longest.

The seven crew members on board the two vessels, carrying no passengers, managed to swim to safety, the broadcaster said.

A witness interviewed by the state-owned Beijing News said some passengers managed to swim to safety after the storm had descended rapidly, and thick mist obscured visibility on the river.

According to CCTV, the boats involved were not overloaded. Each had a maximum capacity of 40 passengers.

Provincial authorities dispatched some 500 emergency personnel to lead the rescue operation.

President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” in the search and rescue operations and treatment of those injured, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi also “underscored the importance of strengthening safety measures in tourist attractions” and other large public venues, the agency said.

He also noted a string of recent fatal incidents across the country.

The Wu River, which winds through Guizhou’s mountainous interior, is a popular destination for domestic tourists, particularly during holidays.

China’s May Day holiday, from May 1 to May 5, saw a sharp increase in domestic travel. Government data cited by state media showed that many tourist destinations across the country were overwhelmed by crowds.