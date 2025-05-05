Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,166
These are the key events on day 1,166 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where things stand on Monday, May 5:
Fighting
- Russian forces repelled four drones flying towards Moscow, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said in a post on Telegram. There were no initial reports of damage or casualties, Sobyanin said, adding that emergency services were working at the scene.
- Ukrainian forces attacked a factory in Russia’s Bryansk region, destroying much of the plant, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. There were no casualties, Bogomaz said.
- Russian forces destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russia’s Rostov, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, Moscow’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.
- A Russian drone attack injured at least 11 people, including two children, in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, Timur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on social media.
- Russian drones attacked Cherkasy in central Ukraine, where emergency services reported that one person was injured and residential buildings and civil infrastructure suffered damage.
- Ukrainian forces downed 69 of 165 drones launched overnight by Russia, the country’s Air Force said on Sunday.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not believe Russia will follow a three-day truce it declared to coincide with Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9. “This is not the first challenge, nor are these the first promises made by Russia to cease fire,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a documentary released on Sunday that there had so far been no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, and expressed “hope” that they would not be necessary.
- United States President Donald Trump said he and his advisers have had “very good discussions” about Russia and Ukraine in recent days, without elaborating.
- Moscow said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from May 7 to May 10, joining Putin at commemorations of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany.
- Romania’s far-right presidential candidate, George Simion, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, decisively won the first round of the country’s rerun vote, setting up a contest with the centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, on May 18.
