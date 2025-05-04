The army says an airbase, cargo warehouse and some civilian facilities were targeted in Port Sudan in the first RSF attack in the eastern city.

Sudan’s army says the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked a military airbase and other facilities in the vicinity of Port Sudan airport.

The army said on Sunday that the airbase was targeted using a drone, as well as a cargo warehouse and some civilian facilities, in the first attack in the eastern city by the RSF.

There are reports of some damage after drones hit an ammunition depot.

“Both the civilian and military airports are in the same place. What we know from residents in the port city is that five drones were launched by the RSF and targeted the airbase,” Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan said, reporting from the capital, Khartoum.

“There is a section of the airport that is for civilian flights, but there are military flights that land in the same airport. So, it’s not clear if the drones were targeting the military or civilian facilities or both,” she said.

“There are no reports of civilian casualties yet, and it’s not clear if the RSF was trying to target the fighter jet that was displayed in an air force show there on Saturday afternoon.”

A Sudanese passenger plane was redirected to Jeddah Airport after being unable to land at Port Sudan Airport, according to navigation data from Flight Radar.

The data showed that the plane took off from Dubai International Airport but had to change its route and make an emergency landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport. The plane performed a circular maneuver over the Red Sea before heading back towards Jeddah.

Sudan’s army and the RSF have been engaged in intense fighting since April 2023, with the war damaging the country’s infrastructure and displacing millions.