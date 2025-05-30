Serbia probes arms to Ukraine after Russia alleges ‘stab in the back’

Russia accuses Serbia of ‘profiting from the blood of Slavs’ by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Serbia and Russia have agreed to jointly investigate allegations that Serbian-made arms were delivered to Ukraine after Moscow accused Belgrade of betrayal over reports Serbian-made ammunition reached Kyiv.

Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR branded the alleged transfers a “stab in the back”, accusing Serbia’s defence industry of funnelling weapons to Ukraine through NATO-linked countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria, as well as unnamed African states.

“They have one clear purpose – to kill and maim Russian military personnel and the civilian population,” SVR said in a statement on Thursday.

“It seems that the desire of Serbian defence industry workers and their patrons to profit from the blood of fraternal Slavic peoples has made them completely forget who their real friends are and who their enemies are,” the Russian statement said.

Joint investigation

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that a working group had been formed with Russian officials to verify the claims, but rejected some of the accusations.

Advertisement

“Some of the things that have been said are not true,” Vucic told state broadcaster RTS, adding that he discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Moscow visit earlier this month.

Belgrade continues to walk a tightrope between its traditional alliance with Russia and its ambition to join the European Union. While Serbia has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, it has resisted pressure to join Western sanctions.

A leaked Pentagon document from 2023 suggested Serbia had agreed to supply arms to Ukraine, despite officially declaring military neutrality.

In 2024, The Financial Times reported that Serbia exported at least $908m worth of ammunition to Ukraine via third countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Serbia’s weapons industry, heavily based on Soviet-era designs, produces arms compatible with those used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Although Moscow remains Serbia’s main gas supplier and controls its only oil refinery, Vucic has also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times and expressed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.