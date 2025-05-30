Real Madrid announce Alexander-Arnold signing from Liverpool

Spanish giants Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of England international Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

Real Madrid have signed defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a deal until 2031.

The 26-year-old England international’s contract at Anfield was drawing to an end but Madrid paid a fee to bring him in earlier so he can play in the Club World Cup, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold, who has just won the Premier League title with Liverpool, came through the academy of his boyhood club and won the Champions League in 2019.

He also won the Premier League in 2020 and 352 appearances for the club.

The defender joins former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard appointed as their new coach to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Alexander-Arnold’s close connections to Liverpool meant that his announcement that he was leaving the club was viewed with disgust by some supporters and he was booed in the penultimate match of the season.

But after club figures including former manager Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah urged fans to remember the contribution he has made to Liverpool’s success over the last six years, he was roundly cheered when he lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield last Sunday.

Advertisement

The defender joins a Real Madrid side which failed to win a major trophy this season.

Alexander-Arnold has been criticised for his defensive concentration at times but brings supreme passing vision and attacking edge down the right flank.

Real Madrid have struggled at right-back this season with Dani Carvajal recovering from a long-term knee injury and winger Lucas Vazquez enduring a torrid time there out of position.

Alexander-Arnold could make his Real Madrid debut when they face Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in their opening Club World Cup match on June 18 in Miami.

Real Madrid have also signed Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth as they look to bolster a back line which was ravaged by injury this season.