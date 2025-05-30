News|Conflict

Five Mexican musicians abducted, murdered by alleged drug cartel

Relatives of five members of the band Fugitivo, aged between 20 and 40, received ransom demands after their abduction.

Soldiers look at confiscated weapons after a shootout with gunmen in downtown Tancitaro in the state of Michoacan October 19, 2011. Three gunmen, suspected members of the Caballeros Templarios, a new spin-off cartel in Michoacan state linked to the Gulf Cartel, and one soldier were killed in the shootout between the military and the gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)
Mexican soldiers look at confiscated weapons after a shootout with a faction of the Gulf Cartel, in Tancitaro, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, in 2011 [File: Leovigildo Gonzalez/Reuters]
Published On 30 May 2025

Drug cartel members are suspected of murdering five Mexican band members, who went missing after being hired to perform a concert in a crime-ridden city in the northeast of the country.

The Diario de Mexico newspaper said on Thursday that the bodies of the five musicians had been discovered after they went missing on Sunday, and nine suspects were arrested in connection with their abduction and killing.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

According to authorities, the nine suspects are part of the “Los Metros” faction of the Gulf Cartel, which operates in the city of Reynosa, in Tamaulipas state, near the United States border.

“Law enforcement arrested nine individuals considered likely responsible for the events. They are known to be members of a criminal cell of the Gulf Cartel,” Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios told a news conference.

Tamaulipas is considered one of Mexico’s most dangerous states due to the presence of cartel members involved in drug and migrant trafficking, as well as other crimes, including extortion.

Advertisement

The announcement of the arrests came hours after officials said five bodies had been found in the search for the men, who were members of a local band called Fugitivo.

The musicians were hired to put on a concert on Sunday but arrived to find that the location of their proposed performance was a vacant lot, according to family members who had held a protest urging the authorities to act.

Relatives had reported receiving ransom demands for the musicians, who were aged between 20 and 40 years old.

Mexican musicians have been targeted previously by cartel members amid rivalry, as some receive payment to compose and perform songs that glorify the exploits of gang leaders.

Investigators used video surveillance footage and mobile phone tracking to establish the musicians’ last movements, Barrios said.

Nine firearms and two vehicles were seized, he said.

More than 480,000 people have been killed in drug-related violence and organised crime, and about 120,000 people have gone missing, in Mexico.

In this Friday Nov. 19, 2010 photo, initials of the Gulf Cartel (Cartel del Golfo) and a heart cover a wall at the entrance to an abandoned low-income housing complex in Ciudad Mier, Mexico. While Mexicans have been increasingly fleeing border towns up and down the Rio Grande valley, Ciudad Mier is the most dramatic example so far of the increasingly ferocious drug violence, and the government's failure to fight back. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Initials of the Gulf Cartel (Cartel del Golfo) drug gang and a heart cover a wall at the entrance to an abandoned low-income housing complex in Ciudad Mier, Mexico, in 2010 [File: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement