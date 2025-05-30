What and when is Hajj? An illustrated guide, answers to 10 common questions

An estimated 1.8 million Muslims are preparing to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca which begins on June 4.

The Hajj is the largest annual gathering of Muslims from all over the world and a once-in-a-lifetime journey for many.

In this visual explainer, we cover 10 frequently asked questions about the Hajj, providing insights into its significance, rituals and preparations.

1. What is the Hajj?

The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and it is the fifth and final pillar of Islam, along with declaration of faith (shahada), five daily prayers, obligatory charity (zakat), and fasting during the month of Ramadan.

The word comes from the Arabic root “h-j-j”, which means “intending a journey” or “to set out for a definitive purpose”.

It is obligatory once in a lifetime for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

2. When is the Hajj performed?

The Hajj is performed between the 8th and 12th (or 13th) of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. The timing falls roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, though this can vary slightly depending on the lunar cycle.

In 2025, the Hajj will take place from June 4 to June 9, but many start arriving in the days and weeks ahead to prepare for the journey.

Because the Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with months lasting 29 or 30 days, the Hajj shifts 10 to 12 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. Notably, this year marks the last time for the next 16 years that the Hajj will fall during Mecca’s peak summer heat.

3. Why do Muslims perform the Hajj?

Muslims believe that the Hajj is a direct commandment from Allah (God), as outlined in the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

It was affirmed during Prophet Muhammad’s “farewell pilgrimage” in 632 AD, in the 10th year of the Islamic calendar.

Islamic tradition holds that the Kaaba, a stone structure draped in black silk at the centre of Mecca’s Grand Mosque where many Hajj rituals take place, was built by Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim) and his son Ishmael (Ismaeel) under God’s command. This marks the origins of the Hajj, which was instituted as a divine ritual for the first time.

The journey is a spiritual one, and it is considered to allow Muslims to seek forgiveness, purify their souls and demonstrate their submission to God. The word Hajj is mentioned 12 times across the Quran, including one chapter named after it.

Hajj also serves as a reminder of the Day of Judgement, and by performing it, Muslims follow the example of Prophet Abraham and his family, whose actions are commemorated during the pilgrimage rituals. Ultimately, it is a way to fulfil a key religious obligation and strengthen one’s faith.

4. How long does the Hajj last?

The Hajj lasts five to six days, depending on how it is performed. It begins on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah, a day known as Tarwiyah, when many pilgrims travel to Mina, a desert valley located about 8 kilometres (5 miles) from Mecca, where they spend the night in preparation for the next day’s rituals.

It ends with Tashreeq days, where pilgrims return to Mina for the symbolic stoning of the Devil at a site called Jamarat, after which they perform final rituals to symbolise the end of the Hajj. Some may leave on the 12th if they complete their rites early, while others stay until the 13th.

5. What is the difference between the Hajj and Umrah?

While the Hajj is a compulsory pilgrimage for all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, Umrah is a recommended smaller and simpler pilgrimage that Muslims can perform any time throughout the year.

The graphic below shows some of the key differences between the Hajj and Umrah:

6. Which key rituals do Muslims perform during the Hajj?

Muslims perform many rites and rituals during the days of the Hajj, which can be explained in the following steps.

DAY 1

Ihram – Entering the state of Ihram is both a physical and spiritual condition, involving the niyah or intention to perform the Hajj, wearing specific garments (two unstitched clothes for men and modest attire for women), and adhering to prescribed conduct. This ritual must occur before entering Mecca, either in the pilgrim’s home country or at one of the designated locations on Mecca’s outskirts.

– Entering the state of Ihram is both a physical and spiritual condition, involving the niyah or intention to perform the Hajj, wearing specific garments (two unstitched clothes for men and modest attire for women), and adhering to prescribed conduct. This ritual must occur before entering Mecca, either in the pilgrim’s home country or at one of the designated locations on Mecca’s outskirts. Arrival Tawaf – After entering Mecca in Ihram, many pilgrims perform an initial Tawaf by circling the Kaaba seven times in a counterclockwise direction. This symbolises unity in the worship of the One God. Pilgrims can then perform the sa’i, a ritual of walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa, located within the Masjid al-Haram.

– After entering Mecca in Ihram, many pilgrims perform an initial Tawaf by circling the Kaaba seven times in a counterclockwise direction. This symbolises unity in the worship of the One God. Pilgrims can then perform the sa’i, a ritual of walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa, located within the Masjid al-Haram. Mina – Pilgrims proceed to Mina, located about 8km (5 miles) east of the Kaaba, where they will spend the night in prayer and reflection. Mina is famously known as the “city of tents” due to the vast expanse of white tents to house the millions of pilgrims.

DAY 2

Day of Arafah – On the second day of the Hajj, pilgrims arrive early at the plains of Arafah, about 15km (9 miles) from Mina. They spend the afternoon in wuquf (standing) from midday to sunset, praying and repenting. Arafah is the most important ritual of Hajj. Muslims worldwide are encouraged to fast on this day.

– On the second day of the Hajj, pilgrims arrive early at the plains of Arafah, about 15km (9 miles) from Mina. They spend the afternoon in wuquf (standing) from midday to sunset, praying and repenting. Arafah is the most important ritual of Hajj. Muslims worldwide are encouraged to fast on this day. Muzdalifah – After sunset, pilgrims travel to Muzdalifah, some 9km (5.5 miles) away, where they pray Maghrib and Isha prayers before collecting pebbles for the next day’s ritual. There they spend the night under the open sky.

DAY 3

On this day, Muslims from around the world celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the celebration of the sacrifice.

Rami al-Jamarah al-Kubra (stoning the largest pillar) – Pilgrims return to Mina where they throw seven pebbles at the largest of three stone pillars. This ritual represents the stoning of the devil which symbolises rejection of Satan’s temptations.

– Pilgrims return to Mina where they throw seven pebbles at the largest of three stone pillars. This ritual represents the stoning of the devil which symbolises rejection of Satan’s temptations. Qurbani (animal sacrifice) – Pilgrims, or agents on their behalf, offer an animal sacrifice in remembrance of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

– Pilgrims, or agents on their behalf, offer an animal sacrifice in remembrance of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Halq or Taqsir (shaving or trimming hair) – Men shave or trim their heads and women cut a small portion of hair. This symbolises spiritual renewal.

– Men shave or trim their heads and women cut a small portion of hair. This symbolises spiritual renewal. Tawaf al-Ifadah (main Tawaf) – Pilgrims return to Mecca to perform Tawaf followed by Sa’i.

DAYS 4 and 5

Mina – Pilgrims return to Mina and perform Rami (stoning) of all three stone pillars each day.

DAY 6 (optional)

Mina – Pilgrims who remain for an extra day repeat the stoning ritual at all three pillars.

Farewell Tawaf

Before leaving Mecca, pilgrims perform a final Tawaf around the Kaaba, known as the Tawaf al-Wada or a “farewell tawaf,” signifying a spiritual farewell to the holy sanctuary.

7. What are the different types of Hajj?

There are three types of Hajj to facilitate the pilgrimage for Muslims from different locations and abilities:

Hajj al-Tamattu (the “eased” Hajj) – Hajj al-Tamattu is the most common type of Hajj, particularly for international pilgrims or those living outside Mecca. In this form of Hajj, pilgrims first perform Umrah, exit the state of Ihram, and then re-enter Ihram to perform Hajj. For those performing Hajj al-Tamattu, sacrificing an animal is obligatory, unless one is unable to afford it, in which case fasting is required instead.

– Hajj al-Tamattu is the most common type of Hajj, particularly for international pilgrims or those living outside Mecca. In this form of Hajj, pilgrims first perform Umrah, exit the state of Ihram, and then re-enter Ihram to perform Hajj. For those performing Hajj al-Tamattu, sacrificing an animal is obligatory, unless one is unable to afford it, in which case fasting is required instead. Hajj al-Qiran (The “combined” Hajj) – In Hajj al-Qiran, pilgrims combine Umrah and Hajj, similar to Tamattu, but without exiting the state of Ihram. Pilgrims remain in Ihram throughout both rites. Sacrificing an animal is also required for those who can afford it.

– In Hajj al-Qiran, pilgrims combine Umrah and Hajj, similar to Tamattu, but without exiting the state of Ihram. Pilgrims remain in Ihram throughout both rites. Sacrificing an animal is also required for those who can afford it. Hajj al-Ifrad (Hajj alone) – Hajj al-Ifrad is intended for pilgrims who perform Hajj alone, without combining it with Umrah. This form is usually performed by residents of Mecca. This form of Hajj does not require the sacrifice of an animal, though it can be performed voluntarily.

8. What is not permitted during the Hajj?

The etiquette of the Hajj bans several actions that are otherwise permitted in Islam, including sexual relations (and anything leading to it, like embracing or kissing), cursing, arguing, hunting, shaving or cutting hair and nails, using perfume, arranging or conducting a marriage, wearing stitched clothes (for men), covering the head (for men), and covering the face (for women).

If a pilgrim unintentionally or unknowingly does something prohibited during the Hajj, there are usually specific actions and steps to rectify their situation. This often involves repentance, as well as making up for the mistake by offering charity or an animal sacrifice.

9. What should one pack for the Hajj?

Packing for the Hajj requires careful planning to ensure you have everything you need without overloading. The graphic below provides a practical checklist of things one should pack before embarking on the journey.



10. How do Muslims mark the end of the Hajj?

Muslims mark the end of the Hajj with Eid al-Adha, celebrated on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah and lasting up to three days in many countries.

The day begins with a special prayer shortly after sunrise, as Muslims gather in mosques or open areas wearing their finest clothes. The rest of the day is spent sharing meals, exchanging gifts, and visiting family and friends. The greeting “Eid Mubarak”, meaning “Blessed Eid,” is commonly exchanged.

Eid al-Adha also involves the ritual of animal sacrifice, known as Qurbani. Muslims who are able to do so sacrifice a sheep, goat, cow or camel, and the meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need.