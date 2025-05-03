Zelenskyy says won’t play Putin’s ‘games’ with short truce

The Ukrainian president says he and Trump agree that a 30-day ceasefire is the correct first step towards ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Vladimir Putin of “playing games” after the Russian leader proposed a three-day unilateral ceasefire to coincide with Moscow’s Victory Day commemorations.

“This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because in two or three days, it is impossible to develop a plan for the next steps to end the war,” Zelenskyy told a small group of journalists on Friday, in remarks embargoed until Saturday.

Russia announced a 72-hour halt in hostilities beginning May 8, but has so far rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire pushed by Ukraine and the United States, which is trying to broker an end to the three-year war.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not be “playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for Putin’s exit from isolation on May 9” when some foreign leaders are due in Moscow for Russia’s World War II commemorations.

Zelenskyy dismissed the 72-hour truce offer as “unserious”, adding that Kyiv was instead open to a longer-lasting, 30-day ceasefire proposal put forward by the US.

He said Ukraine could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade.

“We cannot be responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees,” he said in comments released by his presidential administration.

In response, Russia accused Zelenskyy of threatening the security of its World War II commemorations and said nobody could guarantee that Kyiv would survive to see May 10 if Ukraine attacked Moscow during the celebrations on May 9.

“He is threatening the physical safety of veterans who will come to parades and celebrations on the holy day,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said on Telegram. “His statement … is, of course, a direct threat.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin’s offer had been “a test of Ukraine’s readiness for peace. And we will, of course, await not ambiguous but definitive statements and, most importantly, actions aimed at de-escalating the conflict over the public holidays”.

Zelenskyy also said he discussed air defence systems and sanctions on Russia with US President Donald Trump last week on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral at the Vatican.

Zelenskyy said he raised the topic of sanctions on Russia with Trump at the impromptu meeting, and that Trump’s response on this question was “very strong”. He did not give specifics.

The Ukrainian leader also said a critical minerals deal signed with the US on Wednesday was mutually beneficial, and that it would allow Ukraine to defend future US investments, as well as its own territory and people.

The accord, heavily promoted by Trump, will give the US preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and unleash US investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Ukrainian legislator Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed parliament would vote on ratifying the agreement on May 8.

The Ukrainian president also confirmed plans are under way to convene a new round of negotiations with the US, potentially hosted in Ukraine. “It’s a positive sign,” he said, “that such a gathering is under discussion, despite recent personnel changes in Washington.”

However, some voices within the Trump administration remain sceptical, with Vice President JD Vance telling Fox News network on Thursday that the war in Ukraine was “not going to end any time soon”.

“It’s going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict. It’s not going anywhere,” he added.

While diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes, the situation on the ground remains dire.

A Russian drone attack late on Friday hit 12 locations in Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second-largest city – injuring at least 47 people, according to local authorities. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were among the targets, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported intercepting 77 of 183 Russian-launched drones and said another 73 may have been electronically jammed. Russia also fired two ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s Ministry of Defence claimed it downed 170 Ukrainian drones and intercepted several cruise and guided missiles.

Four people were injured in a drone attack on Novorossiysk, a Black Sea port in southern Russia, according to Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.