Iran reasserts uranium enrichment rights as further US talks delayed

Iran has defended its right to enrich uranium, doubling down on a long-held stance as the next round of nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman were abruptly delayed.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media on Saturday to declare, “Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle,” referencing the country’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He added, “There are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons,” underlining Iran’s argument that its nuclear activities are civilian in nature.

“Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success,” added Araghchi, in reference to the US position that Iran must stop all enrichment activities.

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Iran to halt its enrichment efforts, arguing, “the only countries in the world that enrich uranium are the ones that have nuclear weapons.” However, countries like Germany, Japan and Brazil also conduct enrichment without possessing nuclear arsenals.

Advertisement

The comments come after a fourth round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed.

I generally refrain from airing arguments on key negotiation elements through the media. What I will say is that repeating falsehoods will not change basic facts. As a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle. Moreover, there… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 2, 2025

Oman, acting as a mediator, cited “logistical reasons” for the delay. A new date remains unconfirmed, with one Iranian official telling the Reuters news agency it would depend on “the US approach”.

The setback follows a new wave of US sanctions tied to Iran’s oil sales and alleged continued support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Tehran responded by accusing Washington of sending “contradictory messages” that undermined diplomacy.

France added to the uncertainty earlier this week when Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot claimed Iran was “on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons” – a charge Tehran dismissed as “simply absurd”.

Iran, which insists it does not seek a bomb, has consistently maintained its nuclear programme complies with IAEA oversight.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran’s right to enrich was “non-negotiable”, even as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi suggested on Wednesday that any enriched material in Iran could be either dissolved or exported if a deal were reached.

The diplomatic deadlock comes as global powers weigh whether meaningful progress can still be achieved on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by world powers, which collapsed after the US, under the first Donald Trump presidential term, unilaterally abandoned it in 2018.

Advertisement

The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) saw Iran curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.