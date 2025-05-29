Israel kills municipal worker at water well in south Lebanon: Mayor

A Lebanese local official says an Israeli drone targeted employee working at water well in violation of ceasefire deal.

An Israeli drone strike that has killed one person in a south Lebanon village targeted a municipal worker operating a water well, not a Hezbollah member as the Israeli military had claimed, according to the Mayor of Nabatieh al-Fawqa Zein Ali Ghandour.

Ghandour said on Thursday that the victim, Mahmoud Hasan Atwi, was “martyred” while on his official duty of trying to provide water for the people of the town.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this blatant aggression against civilians and civilian infrastructure as well as the Lebanese state and its institutions,” the mayor said in a statement.

Ghandour called on the international community to press the issue and put an end to Israeli violations.

The Israeli military had claimed that it fired at a “Hezbollah operative” who it said was “rehabilitating a site” used by the group.

Israel has been carrying out near-daily attacks in Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement it reached with Hezbollah in November of last year, causing mostly civilian deaths and injuries.

Advertisement

Last week, the Israeli military launched a wave of air strikes across south Lebanon that it said targeted Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israel has also been regularly firing at fields and civilian homes on the Lebanese side of the border.

On Thursday, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the southern village of Beit Lif, injuring at least one person, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Israel claims that its attacks are in enforcement of the ceasefire, which requires Hezbollah to pull its forces to the north of the Litani River, about 30km (18 miles), from the border, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolution 1701.

But the Israeli military has been carrying out strikes in the entire country, not just south of the river. Israel has bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut several times this year.

Early in April, an Israeli strike assassinated a Hezbollah official and killed three others in the Beirut suburbs of Dahiyeh.

Israeli troops also continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon in breach of the truce.

The ceasefire last year ended an intense Israeli bombing campaign that followed months of low-level hostilities linked to the war in Gaza between Hezbollah and Israel that were largely confined to the border area.

Hezbollah emerged weakened from the war after losing its top political and military officials, including its longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah, in Israeli attacks.

Since the end of the war, Hezbollah has not responded to Israeli violations, saying that it is giving the Lebanese state the opportunity to stop the attacks through diplomatic channels. The group has warned, however, that its patience may run out.

Advertisement

But it is unclear if Hezbollah is capable of confronting Israel militarily as it was able to for decades – including hastening an end to Israel’s occupation of south Lebanon in 2000 and fighting a 2006 war to a stalemate – after the heavy blows it suffered during the war.

Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, have repeatedly called on France and the United States – the main sponsors of the ceasefire deal – to pressure Israel to end its abuses.

Pressured by the US on disarming Hezbollah, Aoun has said the issue is a “delicate” one.