Wheat shipment arrives in Syria as EU passes legislation to lift sanctions

The European Council extended asset freezes and travel bans on individuals linked to the former Assad government.

A vessel carrying 28,500 tonnes of wheat has docked at the Syrian port of Tartous, marking one of the first major trade deliveries since the European Union and the United States lifted their economic sanctions on the nation, recovering from nearly 14 years of civil war and economic devastation.

The move comes after the EU Council passed legislation on Wednesday that formalised the bloc’s decision to end restrictive measures against Syria.

The political decision was agreed upon by EU foreign ministers last week and follows a similar announcement by the United States earlier this month.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdel Wahed, reporting from Damascus, said, “There is no detail about the origin of the shipment, but we know this has a crucial significance for the Syrian people and the government.

“This is an indication the country can be re-integrated into the international community, that trade and commerce can be reactivated and an indication that the country, in the aftermath of the release of international sanctions, can be re-connected to the international financial system.”

The lifting of sanctions is expected to accelerate the reconstruction of Syria’s infrastructure and economy. Syrian banks, including the Central Bank of Syria, now have renewed access to European financial markets.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the move, reaffirming Europe’s “commitment” to helping Syrians rebuild a “new, inclusive, peaceful Syria”.

“This decision is simply the right thing to do, at this historic time, for the EU to genuinely support Syria’s recovery and a political transition that fulfils the aspirations of all Syrians,” Kallas said.

Sanctions previously imposed by the EU and the US targeted the government of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown in a lightning rebel offensive, led by the now-interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, in December.

The measures had effectively shut Syria out of global trade and banking systems, severely restricting access to goods and investment.

Al-Sharaa had lobbied for the sanctions to be removed as part of broader efforts to stabilise and rebuild the nation.

Despite easing trade restrictions, the European Council has extended asset freezes and travel bans on individuals and entities associated with the former al-Assad government until June 1, 2026.

It also imposed new measures under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, targeting two individuals and three entities for what it described as “severe human rights violations”.