Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate face UK rape and trafficking charges

Online influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged in the United Kingdom with rape and other crimes in their latest legal woes related to alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of women.

The charges, announced by the Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday, came after the Tates were arrested by Romanian authorities in 2022 on sex trafficking charges. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

In the UK, Andrew Tate, 38, now faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, authorities said.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said an arrest warrant for the brothers was issued last year and Romanian courts later issued an order to extradite the two to the UK although its statement on Wednesday was the first public confirmation of the charges.

The CPS said extradition had been on hold until the “domestic Romanian criminal matters” were resolved.

Advertisement

‘Misogynist’ empire

The pair, dual UK-US citizens, had relocated to the United States in February after Romanian officials abruptly lifted their travel ban.

The swift pivot piqued speculation that the administration of US President Donald Trump had lobbied Bucharest to lift the ban, a claim US officials have denied.

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Emil Hurezeanu previously said the Tates were mentioned during a brief hallway meeting with Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell at the Munich Security Conference in April, but Romanian officials have also denied the US was involved in decisions related to the case.

The brothers returned to Romania for court hearings in March. Their current whereabouts were not immediately clear.

Andrew Tate built an enormous online following by highlighting a luxury lifestyle and self-styled “misogynist” worldviews.

He has said women should “bear responsibility” for sexual assault and denied that women could ever be “independent”.

The Tates have been banned from several social media accounts but still command a large number of supporters.

The brothers have denied all the allegations against them.