Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to begin on June 4

Officials say more than one million Muslim pilgrims from around the world have already arrived in the country.

Saudi Arabia has announced that the annual Hajj pilgrimage will begin on June 4 after observatories confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the kingdom’s Supreme Court in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

At a news conference on Monday, Saudi Hajj Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said more than one million pilgrims from around the world had already arrived in the country.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims who are able to.

The pilgrimage occurs annually between the eighth and 13th days of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month on the Islamic lunar calendar.

Worshippers take part in four days of ceremonies with the high point coming on the second day with mass outdoor prayers on Mount Arafat, the hill where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon.

Around the world, many Muslims choose to fast on this day.

Many pilgrims also visit the city of Medina, home to the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb and the second holiest site in Islam. While not an official part of the Hajj, visiting Medina remains a significant spiritual experience for many Muslims.

This year, the day of Arafat will fall on June 5, followed by Eid al-Adha on June 6, according to Saudi authorities.

Last year, 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage, according to official figures.

During the 2024 Hajj, temperatures soared to 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit), and more than 1,300 pilgrims died, raising concerns about the growing risks of extreme heat during the Saudi summer.