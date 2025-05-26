Iran rules out enrichment break as bait for US nuclear deal

Tehran maintains defiant public stance as negotiators look towards a sixth round of Oman-mediated talks.

Iran will not suspend its enrichment of uranium to secure a deal on its nuclear programme with the United States, officials say.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmail Baghaei reiterated Tehran’s tough public stance on Monday, branding reports that Iran could offer to freeze enrichment for three years as talks with the US proceed as “totally false”.

The denial came three days after negotiators for Tehran and Washington met for a fifth round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome. The US has said it cannot accept any Iranian enrichment. Iran has rejected any such “red line”.

“Iran will never accept” the suspension of its enrichment programme, Baghaei told reporters, adding that Tehran is awaiting details from Oman regarding a sixth round of negotiations looking at how the country might adjust its nuclear programme in exchange for eased US sanctions.

Mindful of domestic politics, Tehran has been careful to maintain a tough line around the talks.

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday sought to double down on assertions that Iran is ready to walk away without a deal if necessary, regardless of the cost.

“It’s not like we will die of hunger if they refuse to negotiate with us or impose sanctions. We will find a way to survive,” said Pezeshkian, who was quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

Complex puzzles

The mood painted by Tehran after the latest round of talks contrasted with the picture offered in Washington.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump, who regularly makes unsubstantiated claims regarding progress made towards solving complex geopolitical puzzles, said the negotiations had been “very, very good” and suggested an announcement would be made “over the next two days”.

“Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said. “We’ve had some real progress, serious progress.”

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had also spoken of a “sign of progress” after the fifth round of talks.

The optimism had helped spur media reports that a provisional agreement was being considered as a stepping stone towards a final deal.

Baghaei, however, ruled out the possibility of an interim deal.

“If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if talks are aimed at curbing Iran’s rights, then talks will get nowhere,” he said.