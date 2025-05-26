Bear stops play: Japan golf event ended after furry sighting
Published On 26 May 2025
Golfers in Japan had more than just bunkers to deal with when a bear sighting brought an early end to a tournament.
The final round of the Twinfields Ladies on the women’s second-tier Step Up tour was cancelled at the weekend after a bear was spotted.
Human encounters with bears have reached record levels in Japan with 219 people attacked and six killed in the 12 months to April 2024.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies