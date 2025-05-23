Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says each side exchanged 390 detainees, with more to come over several days.

Russia and Ukraine say that they have swapped hundreds of prisoners in the first phase of a major exchange that was agreed at recent direct talks in Turkiye.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that the release of 390 people by each side was the first stage of a “1,000-for-1,000” swap.

“We are bringing our people home,” he said in a social media post.

“Today – 390 people. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect the exchange to continue. Thank you to everyone who is helping and working 24/7 to bring Ukrainian men and women back home. It is very important to return everyone who remains in captivity. We are verifying every surname, every detail about each person,” he added.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said each side had released 270 military personnel and 120 civilian detainees, with further exchanges planned “in coming days”.

United States President Donald Trump, who has pushed each side to hold talks to end the war, welcomed the exchange in a social media post, adding it could “lead to something big”.

Advertisement

But uncertainty remains over the path towards a negotiated settlement to end the war, or even a pause in the fighting, more than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Istanbul last week were the first direct talks the two sides have held since the early weeks of the war, but lasted for only two hours and did not produce an agreement on a cessation of hostilities.

Ukraine has stated it would accept an immediate 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has said it will not do so unless certain conditions are met.

Ukrainian authorities previously told reporters to gather in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, anticipating that some of those freed in the prisoner exchange could be brought there. Family members awaiting the release of loved ones also assembled in the region, some holding photos or banners of those in captivity.

The Associated Press news agency reported that the exchange took place at the border with Belarus in northern Ukraine, quoting an anonymous official. The Russian Ministry of Defence said released Russian detainees were taken to Belarus for medical treatment.