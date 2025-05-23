Trump bars Harvard international enrolment: How many students will it hurt?

Some 6,800 international students are currently enrolled at Harvard University and risk losing their legal status.

Kristi Noem, the head of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has revoked Harvard’s certification to enrol any new foreign students. Foreign students already enrolled at the college must now transfer to another school or lose their legal status in the US.

The government’s move, announced on Thursday, is the latest in escalating tensions between Harvard University and the Trump administration.

Here is what we know about the move and its impact.

What does Kristi Noem’s letter bar Harvard from doing?

In a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber, Homeland Security Secretary Noem announced that Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification would be revoked, “effective immediately”.

This means Harvard can no longer enrol any new students on “F-” or “J-” visas which are typically required to attend a US university as a non-immigrant. Students already at Harvard on these visas will be required to transfer to another school if they want to remain in the US legally.

Noem accused the university of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.

In an earlier letter on April 16, the DHS had threatened to revoke Harvard’s eligibility to enrol international students unless it submits information on international students’ disciplinary records and protest participation.

Why is Trump targeting Harvard?

Tensions have been mounting with Harvard since student protests against Israel’s war on Gaza swept campuses last year.

The Trump administration accused Harvard of creating an “unsafe and hostile” campus, specifically citing antisemitic incidents and a failure to curb “pro-Hamas activism”. Officials also criticised the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies as discriminatory, and raised suspicions over alleged ties to Chinese institutions, though no direct evidence has been made public.

In April, the Trump administration froze nearly $2.3bn in federal funding to Harvard over what it claimed was its failure to tackle rampant anti-Semitism on campus.

The administration announced the freeze after Harvard rejected a series of demands that it said would subject the university to undue government control, including that it accede to external audits of faculty and students to ensure “viewpoint diversity”. The DHS also demanded detailed records on international students, including any disciplinary actions and potential security concerns.

In May, US Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon wrote to Harvard, saying the elite university had made a “mockery” of higher education and should no longer seek federal grants, “since none will be provided”.

“Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution, and can instead operate as a privately-funded institution, drawing on its colossal endowment, and raising money from its large base of wealthy alumni,” McMahon wrote in the letter.

Thursday’s decision to revoke Harvard’s SEVP certification is widely viewed as retaliation for the university’s refusal to fully comply with the federal requests. It is unclear if the Trump administration will reinstate Harvard’s SEVP certification if the university provides the requested information now.

How can the US government stop a private university from enrolling foreign students?

The US government has two main ways of barring a university from enrolling international students.

First, it can revoke the school’s SEVP certification which allows schools to accept foreign students. Without it, Harvard can no longer issue the Form I-20 document that students need to apply for F-1 or J-1 student visas. This is the step the government took on Thursday.

Second, the government can deny student visas outright. The US Department of State reviews visa applications, and if a student says they’re planning to attend a school that doesn’t have SEVP certification – like Harvard now – their visa can be denied. That means students would not be allowed to enter the US to study at Harvard, even if they have already been accepted.

How many students does this affect?

The move to block enrolment of overseas students affects approximately 6,800 foreign students currently studying at Harvard, constituting about 27 percent of the total student body. These students must now find places to study at other universities in the US or risk having the leave the country.

Overseas students at Harvard came from 146 countries as of September 2024. Students from China, Canada and India made up the largest number, collectively accounting for 40 percent of the international cohort.

The number of foreign students at the university has risen by 26.75 percent over the past four years.

F-1 students usually have 60 days, and J-1 students 30 days, to leave the US after completing their studies. However, if their student status is terminated due to a violation, they may have to leave immediately. In Harvard’s case, it’s unclear how much time international students will be given to transfer or depart.

How much revenue does Harvard earn from foreign students?

Most international students at Harvard pay full tuition, which is $59,320 for the 2024-25 academic year, either by making direct payments or via scholarships. Room and Board and other mandatory fees amount to an additional $27,606 per student. That makes a total of $86,926 per year.

Precise revenue figures for Harvard are not publicly disclosed, but if all 6,800 foreign students are paying full tuition fees and extras, that would amount to just over $591m in annual revenues.

International students also have a broader economic impact in the US. They contributed approximately $43.8bn to the US economy during the 2023 – 2024 academic year through tuition and fees and living expenses, according to the NAFSA Association of International Educators.

States with the largest economic activity derived from international students were California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and Illinois.

How has Harvard responded?

Harvard has pushed back against the DHS decision, calling the move both “unlawful” and “deeply damaging” to its academic mission.

In a public statement, the school said it is fully committed to supporting its global community. “Harvard remains dedicated to supporting our international students and scholars, who contribute immensely to our learning environment,” the statement said.

The university’s legal team is reportedly reviewing the implications of the government’s actions and preparing for a possible lawsuit if the certification is not reinstated.

In the meantime, Harvard has set up dedicated advisory resources to help students understand their rights and explore transfer options.