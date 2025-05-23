Paris court convicts eight over 2016 Kim Kardashian armed heist

Trial featured emotional testimony from Kardashian, who said the robbery was traumatising but forgave ringleader.

A Paris court has found eight men guilty of involvement in a 2016 armed robbery of the US celebrity Kim Kardashian, who described the incident as “the most terrifying experience of my life”.

Seven of the convicted received prison sentences of between three and eight years, some of which were suspended, and another received a fine.

The court did not order any additional time behind bars for the accused, with Chief Judge David De Pas saying that the defendants’ ages – six are in their 60s and 70s – and their health issues weighed on the court’s decision to impose sentences that he said “aren’t very severe”.

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” Kardashian, who was not present for the verdict, said in a statement on Friday.

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system.”

De Pas told the convicted men that they had “caused fear” during the October 2, 2016, robbery of millions of dollars worth of jewels from the Kardashians in their hotel room during the Paris Fashion Week. During the theft, Kardashian was tied up and said she feared for her life.

Aomar Ait Khedache, the 69-year-old ringleader of the gang dubbed by the French press as the “grandpa robbers”, used a cane to walk into the courthouse.

Khedache was given a sentence of eight years in prison, five of which were suspended. Three others were given seven years with five suspended. Three more received prison sentences ranging from three to five years, mostly or completely suspended, and an eighth person was found guilty on a weapons charge and fined. Due to time served in jail, none of the accused will return to detention.

Two of the 10 defendants were acquitted.

The trial was heard by a three-judge panel and six jurors, before whom Kardashian testified last week.

During an emotional testimony, Kardashian recounted the harrowing experience of the robbery and the fear she felt being at the mercy of a group of armed men. During the theft, she was thrown onto a bed, tied up and had a gun pressed to her.

“I absolutely did think I was going to die,” she said. “I have babies. I have to make it home. They can take everything. I just have to make it home.”

Kardashian is known for her interest in law and obtained her law degree in the United States earlier this week. She has also been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform.

Earlier in the trial, a letter written by Khedache expressing remorse for his actions was read to Kardashian, who said that she appreciated the letter and forgave him, even if nothing could change the “trauma and the fact that my life was forever changed”.

Kedache again asked for “a thousand pardons” via a written note on Friday, with the other defendants also using their final remarks before the court to say that they were sorry for their actions.