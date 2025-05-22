News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,183

These are the key events on day 1,183 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Russian servicemen attend a combat training.
Russian servicemen attend a combat training for assault units in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 [File: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP]
Published On 22 May 2025

Here is where things stand on Thursday, May 22:

Fighting

  • Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences shot down 105 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, including 35 over the Moscow region, after the ministry said a day earlier that it had downed more than 300 Ukrainian drones.
  • Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said one person was killed in a Russian artillery attack on the region.
  • H said over the past day, 35 areas in Kherson, including Kherson city, came under artillery shelling and air attacks, wounding 11 people.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said the “most intense situation” is in the Donetsk region, and the army is continuing “active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions”.

Diplomacy

  • Legislators from the European Union are expected to greenlight tariffs on fertiliser imports from Russia. A United States Senate bill to pressure Russia with new sanctions over the war gained the support of more than 80 members of both parties.
  • The Kremlin rejected Ukrainian and European accusations that it was stalling peace talks, saying it plans to name its conditions for a ceasefire without a timeframe.
  • Poland said its military intervened after a ship from the Russian “shadow fleet” was seen performing suspicious manoeuvres near a power cable connecting Poland with Sweden.
  • Zelenskyy said he had spoken by phone to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and that they had discussed joint steps and the need to put pressure on Russia to secure “a just peace”.
  • Ukraine’s allies, including the US and UK, issued an advisory warning of a Russian cyber campaign targeting logistics and tech firms involved in delivering foreign assistance to Ukraine.
