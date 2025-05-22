Philippines accuses China of ‘aggressive’ tactics in South China Sea

China’s coastguard says Philippine vessel ‘dangerously’ approached its ship, resulting in a collision.

The Philippines fisheries bureau has accused China’s coastguard of firing water cannon and sideswiping a Filipino government vessel during a research voyage in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources condemned on Thursday what it said was the “aggressive interference” of the Chinese coastguard against the Datu Sanday and a second ship during the incident on Wednesday.

The encounter occurred near a group of small sandbanks in the Spratly Islands where two Filipino ships were collecting sand samples “as part of a marine scientific research initiative”, the Philippine statement said.

“At approximately 0913H, CCG vessel 21559 water cannoned and sideswiped the BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV 3002) twice … putting at risk lives of its civilian personnel.”

The “aggressive interference, dangerous maneuvers, and illegal acts” damaged the Philippine ship’s port bow and smokestack, according to the bureau’s statement.

It was the first time water cannon were used against Philippine vessels near the disputed Sandy Cay reef, the bureau added.

The Philippines scientific team was still able “to complete its operations in Pag-Asa Cays 1, 2 and 3”, the statement added, using the Philippine term for the Sandy Cays.

The Chinese coastguard said in a statement that the Philippine vessel “dangerously” approached its ship, resulting in the collision. It added that the Filipino vessel “illegally intruded” into the waters of Sany Cay.

China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said she was not aware of the incident.

“What I can tell you is that the Chinese coastguard always enforces the law in accordance with laws and regulations,” she said.

Beijing claims it has sovereignyy rights over almost the entire South China Sea, despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippines and China have engaged in several confrontations in the South China Sea.

Last month, the Philippines denounced as “irresponsible” a Chinese state media report claiming that Sandy Cay 2 was put under China’s control.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the country’s coastguard had “implemented maritime control” over Tiexian Reef in mid-April.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including areas claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal found Beijing’s sweeping claims had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.