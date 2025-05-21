Pakistan promotes army chief Asim Munir to field marshal: Why it matters

Pakistan’s government says it is recognising his leadership in the India-Pakistan confrontation. But critics caution that the move could further entrench the military’s control over the country.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s cabinet on Tuesday promoted Syed Asim Munir, the country’s chief of army staff, to the rank of field marshal, following the country’s recent military conflict with India.

That short but intense confrontation had brought the South Asian neighbours to the edge of their fifth war, as they launched missiles and drones towards each other over four days in early May.

Ultimately, a ceasefire on May 10, announced by United States President Donald Trump, pulled the nuclear-armed neighbours back from the brink after they each targeted the other’s military installations in missile strikes earlier that day.

Both New Delhi and Islamabad claimed wins in the conflict. And Pakistan’s government has drawn a direct link between those clashes and its decision to promote Munir.

So why was Munir promoted, what does the rank of field marshal signify, and what does the promotion portend for the future of Pakistan’s military leadership and its role in the country’s domestic affairs?

Why was Munir made field marshal?

According to a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office, Munir was promoted in recognition of his leadership of the army, with “exemplary courage and determination,” and for devising a strategy to counter Indian attacks.

“In recognition of his brilliant military leadership, courage, and bravery, ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and courageous defence against the enemy, the cabinet approved the prime minister’s proposal to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal,” the statement said.

The cabinet also granted a second extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, currently in his fourth year as head of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), following a previous extension.

Talal Chaudhry, state interior minister, told Al Jazeera that the decision to promote Munir was based on his leadership.

“The Pakistani military was engaged on two flanks, fighting the menace of terrorism on our western borders, and during that, they also had to fend off our adversary on eastern flank, which has one of the world’s largest armies, and yet under Munir’s leadership, we came out on top decisively,” Chaudhry said.

How has Munir responded?

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, Munir said he was humbled by the honour and dedicated it to the “entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, especially the civil and military martyrs and veterans”.

“This is not an individual honour but an honour for the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation,” he said.

A field marshal is the highest rank in armies – like Pakistan’s and India’s – that follow the British Army’s traditions.

How rare is the field marshal rank?

Very. In Pakistan, a full general – denoted by four stars – is usually the standard rank for the army chief and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who convenes the heads of all three services: army, navy and air force.

Although the CJCSC role is open to any of the three branches, only army generals have held the post since 1997, with General Sahir Shamshad the current incumbent in the role.

Since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan has had 17 army chiefs. Munir is only the second among them – after Ayub Khan – to be promoted to field marshal.

Ayub Khan became army chief in 1951 and seized power in a military coup in 1958. A year later, he promoted himself to field marshal while appointing General Musa Khan as the new army chief.

“A field marshal has his own insignia and their own stick which they carry with them. A field marshal does not have to respond to a salute, but instead they only have to wave the stick to acknowledge it,” Inam ul Rahiem, a lawyer and former military officer, told Al Jazeera.

Once conferred, the field marshal rank is held for life.

Does India have the field marshal rank, too?

Yes, and it is as rare in India as it is in Pakistan. Since 1947, the Indian government has awarded the title of field marshal to two generals.

The first was General Sam Manekshaw, who received the rank in 1973 for his leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan that India won and that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“Manekshaw led their army in exemplary fashion and the Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, after the war, awarded him with the title of field marshal. Although he retired from the position of army chief in 1973, he retained the rank for the rest of his life, and attended official events in his uniform,” Rahiem said.

The second was Kodandera M Cariappa, India’s first post-independence army chief. He was awarded the title in 1986, three decades after retiring.

Cariappa, who led Indian forces during the country’s first war with Pakistan in 1947, was previously in the British Indian Army, like Ayub Khan. In fact, Khan served under Cariappa in 1945 when they were both posted in Waziristan, in present-day Pakistan.

How powerful is Pakistan’s military?

Pakistan’s army is considered the most powerful institution in the country, wielding deep influence across nearly every sphere of society. It has ruled the country directly for more than three decades since independence in 1947.

The army chief is widely seen as the single most powerful position in Pakistan, often overshadowing the elected civilian government. The military has long faced allegations of manipulating election results to support favoured candidates.

Munir’s predecessor, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, acknowledged the military’s history of political interference in his farewell speech in November 2022 but said that such meddling had ended.

But under Munir, the Pakistani military has been accused by leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of cracking down on the group’s leaders, including Khan. In Pakistan’s 2024 election, the PTI alleged widespread rigging, even as the party’s candidates – who ran as independents to get around a ban on the party’s participation – won more seats than any other party. Prime Minister Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) teamed up with the Pakistan People’s Party to form a government after fractured results.

Pakistan’s government rejected allegations of rigging, and the military under Munir has consistently rejected accusations of interference in the country’s civilian politics.

At the same time, the military has integrated itself into the country’s economic affairs, with Munir co-chairing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with premier Sharif, a high-level body created in 2023 to help investors bypass bureaucratic hurdles.

While Munir has been at the helm of the military, Pakistan’s economy – which was in a deep crisis in 2022 – has shown signs of recovery. Central bank data show foreign reserves hovering just over $10bn now, while inflation fell from more than 38 percent in May 2023 to just 0.3 percent in April 2025.

And while criticism from Khan and his supporters had dented the military’s popularity in recent years, the conflict with India has boosted the army’s stature, with polling showing a surge in its popularity.

What does Munir’s promotion mean for the military?

The field marshal rank is largely ceremonial, say experts, and in itself doesn’t affect Munir’s leadership.

Munir, who has has previously led both military intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s premier intelligence agency, can continue as army chief until his tenure ends in November 2027. But a legislation passed in October 2024 also allows for a second five-year term.

That second term is now increasingly likely, suggested Maria Rashid, a lecturer at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

The promotion, she said, “almost certainly means that Asim Munir’s tenure will be granted an extension”.

What does the promotion mean for Pakistan’s politics?

Critics argue that the promotion ultimately boils down to the political calculations of the government and the military.

Political analyst Cyril Almeida suggested that amid the military’s dominance over the political landscape, the promotion was in essence PM Sharif’s way of trying to ensure his own political survival by staying on good terms with Munir.

“It is also about making it clear that he [Sharif] is not, and will never be a threat, so a replacement need not be considered,” Almeida told Al Jazeera.

Sharif first assumed office in April 2022, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote, a move Khan blamed on a conspiracy involving the army, the United States, and his political opponents, though both the military and the US denied the claim.

A retired two-star general, speaking anonymously, warned that Munir’s promotion may further consolidate the military’s grip on the country’s affairs.

Washington-based security analyst Sahar Khan agreed. A further strengthening of the military’s influence in Pakistan’s politics would be “damaging to Pakistan’s already damaged democratic credentials,” she said.

But Chaudhry, the minister, rejected the criticism that the promotion would further entrench the military’s control of state and politics.

“People often politicise everything and use it for their own purposes. We fought a war, and we won it,” he said, referring to the four-day conflict with India. “Those who are questioning military’s competence and suggest the army is busy oppressing our own citizens, this is the response to them.

“The military, under Munir’s command, has shown how capable they are and how good they are at their job.”