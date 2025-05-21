Japan farm minister Taku Eto quits after gaffe over free rice

Japan’s farm minister has resigned after a gaffe about receiving free rice from supporters drew public fury in a country experiencing soaring prices of the staple.

Taku Eto’s comment, which many Japanese saw as out of touch with economic realities, came at a seminar Sunday for the Liberal Democratic Party, which leads a struggling minority government. The gaffe could be further trouble for the party before a national election in July.

Eto had said he had “never bought rice myself because my supporters donate so much to me that I can practically sell it”.

On Wednesday, Eto told reporters he had tendered his resignation after “very tough words” from the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba later told an upper house session that he “approved” Eto’s resignation “from the viewpoint that agriculture policy cannot stop functioning”.

“I apologise to the Japanese people” as “it is my responsibility that I appointed him”. said Ishiba, describing the incident as “extremely unfortunate”.

“That rice prices are remaining high is not a one-time phenomenon but is a structural one, I think. We have to have thorough discussions on this and they (rice prices) have to fall, of course,” he said.

Eto’s weekend remarks hit a nerve in Japan where shortages have sent the price of rice soaring, with prices climbing to almost twice the level of April 2024.

Factors include poor harvests due to hot weather in 2023 and panic-buying prompted by a “megaquake” warning last year, as well as a tourism boom.

The government has been forced to release some of its emergency reserves of rice in an attempt to bring down prices – so far with little success.

Junya Ogawa, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticised Eto’s comments as “extremely inappropriate, out of touch and intolerable”.

On Monday, Eto tried to walk his comments back, saying he had exaggerated and been corrected by his wife.

“She told me that she does go buy rice when our stockpile of donated rice runs out,” Eto said, adding, “it’s not like our family is living entirely off of rice gifted to us.”

But opposition parties seized on the controversy, reportedly threatening to file a no-confidence motion against Ishiba’s minority government.

Following the resignation, Ishiba appointed as Eto’s successor Shinjiro Koizumi, a media-savvy former environment minister and son of popular former premier Junichiro Koizumi.

Ishiba said he expected Koizumi, 44, to demonstrate “strong leadership amid soaring rice prices”.

Rice farmers are traditionally a strong support base for the long-governing LDP.